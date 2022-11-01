© 2022 WFAE
Crime & Justice

After online rumors go viral, CMPD says there's no serial killer suspected in Charlotte

Published November 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tried to quiet rumors of a serial killer in the city on Tuesday after a video went viral online with claims that several recent deaths were linked.

The video, posted on TikTok, theorized that the recent deaths of several women raised the potential of a serial killer in the Charlotte area. CMPD officials said the deaths referenced in the social media posts were not linked and no serial killer is suspected. The TikTok post illustrates the speed with which rumors can spread virally online. That video has over 480,000 views and 23,000 shares at the time of this writing.

“They’re finding bodies around the city,” the TikTok user claimed.

CMPD stepped in to try and dampen the rumors on social media. Through a series of their own social media posts, police officials said some of the deaths referenced were linked to drug overdoses and no foul play was suspected.

