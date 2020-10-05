Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

-
A Mecklenburg County detention officer has been fired and arrested on charges of felony assault of an inmate at the county jail. Officer Darryl Shavers…
Mecklenburg County deputy sheriffs arrested 43 people Thursday at an aid station in front of the Mecklenburg County jail -- a few hours after the sheriff…
Mecklenburg County Deputy Sheriff Minique Jackson has been fired from her position after she was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon…
The North Carolina House of Representatives could vote on legislation requiring the state's sheriffs to further cooperate with federal immigration…
Sheriff Garry McFadden is planning a job fair for inmates in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center as a way to prepare them for re-entry into the…
After more than two years under a controversial video-only visitation policy, in-person visitations have been fully restored at the Mecklenburg County…
Marking his first act as Mecklenburg County sheriff in early December, Garry McFadden ended his office’s participation in the controversial 287(g) program…
Sheriffs in Wake and Durham Counties have announced an end to their offices’ agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a step that was…
Updated 9:09 p.m.Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden has sent a letter to Immigration and Customs Enforcement halting the county's voluntary…
Police have made an arrest after a man fired multiple shots at a group of people in north Charlotte, striking one 12-year-old boy in the leg, and narrowly…