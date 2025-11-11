Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden discusses reelection decision, ICE cooperation, workplace allegations and more

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden announced last week that he is running for reelection in 2026. McFadden told WFAE, “listening to the mothers, listening to my staff, listening to my residents — commonly referred to as inmates — they're saying, ‘Sheriff, you can’t leave us. Sheriff, I still need you,’ and “that made me say yes very quickly.”

McFadden joins a crowd of hopefuls who have also announced their intentions to run for Sheriff.

The announcement comes as McFadden, for the better part of the year, has dealt with how the county handles immigration enforcement activities, particularly at the courthouse. Last month, McFadden met with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to discuss how the two agencies can better communicate during enforcement operations — later taking to social media to clarify “MCSO is not participating in or supporting immigration enforcement actions.”

McFadden ended the county's 287(g) partnership with ICE in 2018, shortly after taking office. This summer, the GOP-controlled General Assembly overrode Gov. Josh Stein’s veto of House Bill 318 , which requires sheriffs to work more closely with ICE. In an interview with WFAE , McFadden said House Bill 318 “brings nothing but fear, uncertainty,” and that “people will be more reluctant to talk to law enforcement because of the heightened awareness of what ICE and Homeland Security is doing.”

The campaign announcement also comes as McFadden continues to be embroiled with allegations of fostering a hostile work environment claimed by multiple former employees — to which McFadden considers betrayal, disloyalty and character assassination.

On this episode, we speak with Sheriff McFadden about the changes in immigration law, local law enforcement, the culture around his office and his plans to run for another term.

GUESTS:

Garry McFadden, Sheriff of Mecklenburg County