© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden seeks reelection for a third term

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 6, 2025 at 11:16 AM EST
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden ended the county's ICE cooperation program, known as 287(g), on his first day in office in 2019.
Kayla Young
/
WFAE/La Noticia
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden ended the county's ICE cooperation program, known as 287(g), on his first day in office in 2019.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden announced Thursday that he is running for reelection in 2026.

In his announcement, McFadden said he’s fulfilled the promises he made in previous campaigns and plans to lead a third term being “factual, fearless and faithful.”

McFadden was first elected in 2018. He retired after more than three decades with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and was also the focus of a TV show called “I am Homicide” that followed his investigations. As sheriff, he ended the county’s 287(g) partnership with federal immigration authorities.

McFadden has touted new programs to rehabilitate inmates and strengthen community partnerships. But he has also faced scrutiny, including lawsuits from former employees, accusing him of retaliation and racism, and over inmate deaths while in custody at the county jail.

Former MCSO Chief Deputy Rodney Collins, former detention officer Antwain Nance and CMPD Sgt. Ricky Robbins have also launched campaigns for sheriff.


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.


Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Politics Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office2026 ElectionGarry McFadden
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger