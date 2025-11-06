Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden seeks reelection for a third term

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden announced Thursday that he is running for reelection in 2026.

In his announcement, McFadden said he’s fulfilled the promises he made in previous campaigns and plans to lead a third term being “factual, fearless and faithful.”

McFadden was first elected in 2018. He retired after more than three decades with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and was also the focus of a TV show called “I am Homicide” that followed his investigations. As sheriff, he ended the county’s 287(g) partnership with federal immigration authorities.

McFadden has touted new programs to rehabilitate inmates and strengthen community partnerships. But he has also faced scrutiny, including lawsuits from former employees, accusing him of retaliation and racism, and over inmate deaths while in custody at the county jail.

Former MCSO Chief Deputy Rodney Collins, former detention officer Antwain Nance and CMPD Sgt. Ricky Robbins have also launched campaigns for sheriff.