Activists from the group Jail Support were arrested Monday morning after a sit-in protest across the street from the Mecklenburg County jail. The group…
Public defecating and urinating. Sex acts. These are among the things Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said are happening outside and near the…
Tensions came to a head Monday between the group Jail Support and the Mecklenburg County’s Sheriff’s Office.Sheriff Garry McFadden says the group…
Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden said Friday that Thursday’s confrontation between his deputies and demonstrators outside the jail, which resulted in 43…
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney were on WFAE’s Charlotte Talks on Tuesday to discuss systemic…
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden announced that a proposed policy called "Duty to Intervene" is currently being drafted and reviewed in response…
Long-term residents at a Days Inn in Charlotte got water and electricity back Tuesday, after the hotel shut it off in an attempt to force them out. It’s…
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden is asking the court system to stop issuing eviction notices for 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. He says…
Mecklenburg County Deputy Sheriff Minique Jackson has been fired from her position after she was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon…
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden hosted an event Thursday in which the guests of honor were former inmates of the Mecklenburg County Detention…