Local News Roundup: Concerns over Border Patrol presence; next steps for Charlotte transit; Smuggie Mitchell announces cancer diagnosis

U.S. immigration enforcement may soon be shifting its focus to Charlotte. According to Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, U.S. Customs and Border Protection could begin operations in Charlotte as soon as Saturday. It has already begun operations in Chicago and Los Angeles. We discuss the impact.

Now that voters have approved the sales tax referendum for the area transit plan, regional leaders are choosing who will sit on the authority charged with overseeing the Metropolitan Public Transit Authority. That includes in Charlotte. We break down who the city is considering, and who it is not.

Meanwhile, long-time Charlotte City Council member James "Smuggie" Mitchell tells WSOC-TV he has cancer. He says he's doing well and recovering after having surgery to remove his bladder and prostate. Mitchell did not disclose the illness during his campaign, telling WSOC that he didn't want a "pity vote" or to have people wonder if he could do the job.

And the trial continues for the murder of Scott Brooks. The NoDa restaurant owner was killed in 2019 after arriving at his establishment before sunrise. We break down the latest in the case and where the trial stands.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Ashley Fahey, managing editor at the Charlotte Ledger

David Hodges, WBTV investigative reporter

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Hunter Sáenz, WSOC-TV reporter