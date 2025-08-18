Second chief deputy resigns, accusing Mecklenburg sheriff of 'toxic' workplace

A second top deputy has resigned from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in less than a year, accusing Sheriff Garry McFadden of fostering what he called a “toxic and abusive environment.”

Chief Deputy Christopher Allen submitted his resignation Monday in a letter to McFadden. In it, he alleged “constant backstabbing, lies, disrespect and false narratives, all orchestrated by you, in an attempt to assassinate my character."

Allen also accused the sheriff of using his position for personal gain, pressuring staff to attend events and asking him to “target” employees.

"It saddens me to say that I have been in law enforcement for over twenty years and this last year that I have served under your leadership, has been the worst year of my entire law enforcement career," Allen wrote.

Allen's letter echoed similar complaints made last November by his predecessor, Kevin Canty, who also resigned from the same post. Earlier this year, The Charlotte Observer reported other former employees had also alleged abuse under McFadden.

In a statement, McFadden said the sheriff’s office “remains strong and committed to its mission” of serving the community with integrity, adding that he can't comment on personnel matters.