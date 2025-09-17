In a 12-minute video, Mecklenburg Sheriff McFadden accuses ex-employees of 'betrayal'

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

After multiple former employees accused Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden of fostering a hostile work environment, including one who filed a federal lawsuit, the sheriff released a lengthy video statement on Wednesday, accusing his ex-employees of betrayal, disloyalty and character assassination.

In the 12-minute video, McFadden said he is barred by state law from discussing personnel matters. But McFadden also said he could no longer remain silent on what he called an "ultimate betrayal" by former members of his executive staff.

"I feel that my loyalty was betrayed. My trust in my staff was betrayed," he said. "Most of all, my wife feels betrayed, because she well knew how much she has helped several of these people."

McFadden said he felt especially betrayed by how former employees have described his leadership style in media interviews and in one case, a wrongful termination lawsuit.

"You hear them saying words like 'narcissist' and 'godlike.' What they should be saying is 'progressive, innovative, forward-thinking, always direct and always clear,'" he said, adding that "highly motivated, has high expectations, demands accountability but most all of caring," would also be acceptable ways for employees to describe him.

"Why do African-Americans target other African-Americans when they are at the top of leadership?" McFadden asked. The former employees who have raised accusations are Black. "Why don't any of these ex-executive staff members talk about their previous employers or previous staff, even here at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office?"

Allegations include hostility and retaliation toward staff

McFadden, a Democrat elected in 2018, is a former member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He worked for decades as a homicide detective. In 2016 and 2017, he became the star of a reality TV series, "I Am Homicide," that focused on his work investigating high-profile murders in Charlotte.

In recent years, he has faced a slew of allegations from former employees of the sheriff's office who say McFadden harassed and bullied staff. One former top deputy, Kevin Canty, resigned in February 2024, accusing McFadden of running the sheriff's office like a "third-world dictatorship." Canty's successor, Christopher Allen, resigned as chief deputy last month and also accused McFadden of creating a toxic work environment in a blistering letter.

In the letter, Allen alleged he suffered “constant backstabbing, lies, disrespect and false narratives, all orchestrated by you [McFadden], in an attempt to assassinate my character."

Allen also accused the sheriff of using his position for personal gain, pressuring staff to attend events and asking him to “target” employees.

"It saddens me to say that I have been in law enforcement for over twenty years and this last year that I have served under your leadership has been the worst year of my entire law enforcement career," Allen wrote.

Another high-profile employee to level accusations is Angelia Riggsbee, a Black woman, who was director of business operations at the Sheriff’s Office from March through November 2024.

She reviewed salaries and expenses, and said she found several employees were being paid for work they did not perform. Riggsbee said she notified McFadden and highlighted racial pay disparities among staff.

Weeks later, she was fired. At a press conference last week, Riggsbee said she was wrongfully terminated. She filed a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination last week.

In his video, McFadden didn't mention any particular employees by name. But he said he felt betrayed because he had welcomed employees into his home and said, without giving any details, that his wife had helped them advance in their careers. McFadden said he hopes his former employees won't "betray" their next bosses.

"I just wish each and every one of them good luck. And wherever they may work, again, I just ask that they don't be as deceiving, and they do not betray the other employers as they betrayed me," he said.

"My executive staff, who should be my most trusted staff, is the most multiple (sic) betrayal of my agency, and they betrayed me," he said.