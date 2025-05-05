'Garbage' takes center stage at student-led fashion show in Charlotte

A student-led fashion show hosted by Mecklenburg County took place over the weekend, aiming to highlight how that empty can or bag that you’re about to throw away could be destined for more than just your local landfill.

More than 50 spectators cheered as seven students walked the runway for the seventh "Recycle the Runway" show at Northlake Mall. Models posed in outfits made from trash bags, music hymn sheets and over 200 cans.

Fourteen-year-old Sofia Brynn from Northwest School of the Arts, led the design efforts for an outfit on display that depicts a burning trash bag with leaves hanging from it. She aimed to raise awareness about the impacts of wildfires.

“Destroying all of our trees and forestry, which can lead to animals without homes. It also leads to urban areas and cities being burned — like California — which can displace many people,” Brynn said.

Elvis Menayese / WFAE The "Recycle the Runway" show at Northlake Mall on May 3, 2025.

About 50 students were involved in this year's initiative from four local schools. They were supported by Aaron Caudle, environmental program manager for Mecklenburg County and executive director of Keep Mecklenburg Beautiful — the two organizations that helped organize the show.

“Part of this is to get people to recycle more and recycle right. And a lot of that has to do with kids,” Caudle said. "Getting kids to understand what is important, and how you can do things the right way, and they pass that on to their families and friends.”

Students were tasked with creating outfits made of at least 85% of recycled materials accepted in Mecklenburg County.