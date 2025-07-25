© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Heatwave in Charlotte continues

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 25, 2025 at 11:16 AM EDT

The Charlotte area will be hot again today, but it’s about to get even worse. After today’s relatively tame expected high of 96 degrees, five straight days of highs at or near 100 degrees are in the forecast. That would tie a record set in 1986. Tomorrow’s high of 100 is just one degree shy of the all-time record for that date. Rain chances are expected to remain at 30 percent or lower for the next several days. Heat index values, which factor in humidity, are forecast to reach 104 degrees today and 109 degrees tomorrow.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer's University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis.
