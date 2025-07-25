Heatwave in Charlotte continues

The Charlotte area will be hot again today, but it’s about to get even worse. After today’s relatively tame expected high of 96 degrees, five straight days of highs at or near 100 degrees are in the forecast. That would tie a record set in 1986. Tomorrow’s high of 100 is just one degree shy of the all-time record for that date. Rain chances are expected to remain at 30 percent or lower for the next several days. Heat index values, which factor in humidity, are forecast to reach 104 degrees today and 109 degrees tomorrow.