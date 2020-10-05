-
Mecklenburg County and social service agencies are trying to make sure they're ready to house the region's growing number of homeless residents when cold weather arrives this winter. They face extra challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some programs canceled and shelters operating at reduced capacity. But thanks to changes during the pandemic, there may actually be more beds this year.
People living in tents on a vacant lot off 12th Street just northeast of uptown cleared out ahead of a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to leave the property. But…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say despite health concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, they have an obligation to help property owners remove homeless…
People living in tents on a vacant lot just outside uptown Charlotte have been given until Friday at 5 p.m. to move. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say WB…
People living on the street is nothing new in Charlotte. But the coronavirus pandemic has brought encampments into the open, including onto vacant lots…
One of Charlotte's main homeless shelter operators is planning to expand its permanent housing program. Roof Above, formed last year by the merger of the…
The Urban Ministry Center and Charlotte Men's Shelter have picked a new name following their merger last year: Roof Above. The combined organization…
The Urban Ministry Center and Men's Shelter of Charlotte are opening a temporary shelter for homeless working men this week in a vacant dormitory. The new…
A homelessness nonprofit in Charlotte has broken ground on a new men’s shelter after receiving a $1 million donation.On Thursday, a bulldozer cleared away…
Long-term residents at a Days Inn in Charlotte got water and electricity back Tuesday, after the hotel shut it off in an attempt to force them out. It’s…