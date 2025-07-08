Greensboro nonprofit to host 'SNL' stars for comedy show fundraiser

A Greensboro nonprofit is hosting a comedy show with two "Saturday Night Live" stars to support people experiencing homelessness.

Held is an organization that provides direct financial assistance to people in need. According to a news release, it has given over $300,000 directly to more than 100 households across North Carolina in the last two and a half years. Of that total, $140,000 has directly helped people in Greensboro.

To support this effort, the organization will host a comedy show for its second annual fundraiser. Saturday Night Live's Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson will be headlining.

All of the money raised will go toward getting people housed.

The comedy show fundraiser will be held at 7 p.m. at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Cultural Arts Center on July 17.