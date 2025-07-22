Mecklenburg County highlights those most impacted by homelessness, and their concerns

The number of people experiencing homelessness continues to rise in Mecklenburg County. As part of their efforts to better understand why, the county showcased a presentation on Tuesday that explored a survey highlighting the characteristics and concerns of those most impacted.

As part of this year's Point-in-Time count that assesses the number of people experiencing homelessness, the county found out that at least 444 people are experiencing unsheltered homelessness. That's 60 more people compared to last year's count.

The count identifies people sleeping outside on a single night in places such as bus stops, cars and in the woods. Of those people found sleeping outdoors this year, nearly 60% identify as either Black, African American, or African; 31% identified as white, and 3% identified as Hispanic.

Mary Ann Priester is the county’s housing and homelessness data and research coordinator. Priester says there are a few reasons behind minority groups who identify as Black, African American, or African making up a significant part of the unsheltered population.

“Years and years of systematic racism that has impacted the outcomes of that particular racial group,” Priester said. "So, lack of access to wealth, policies that serve to oppress.”

The presentation also highlighted some of the reasons people don’t go to shelter programs, such as shelters being full, people not feeling safe, and not wanting to be separated from their pets or companions. Jessica Lefkowitz is the executive director for Hearts for the Invisible, a group that provides street outreach to support. Lefkowitz said there are other reasons, too, why some people might not go into shelters.

"They suffer from mental illness or may have been impacted through the criminal justice system and have significant traumas that will make them less likely to want to engage in shelter resources,” Lefkowitz said.

As for what will make people go to shelters, the survey found that privacy, fewer people in congregate spaces, and more spaces available in shelters could help people leave the streets.