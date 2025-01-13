Mecklenburg County annual report highlights increase in people experiencing homelessness

The number of people struggling with homelessness continues to rise in Mecklenburg County, according to an annual report released last week.

As of June, 2,784 people were experiencing homelessness — an increase of 80 people, or about 3% — from June 2023. The 2024 Mecklenburg County State of Housing Instability and Homelessness report is the seventh annual report conducted by the county on the state of housing and homelessness.

Part of the goal is to help inform city leaders where to distribute funds and other resources.

“We're not at all surprised to see the data reflect an increase in homelessness, and what we know both from our own community, and other cities, is you really can't untangle homelessness from housing affordability," said Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above, which offers a shelter program and connects people with housing services. "So as we see our rents continue to persist and rise, you know, we anticipate continuing to see increases in homelessness.”

The number of people also experiencing unsheltered homelessness — living outdoors — has increased more sharply, rising from 288 people in 2023 to 384 people in 2024.

The report also revealed that individuals experiencing homelessness are mainly between the ages of 25-54, with 73% identifying as either Black, African, or African American.

And eviction filings increased by 37% in the past year, meaning nearly an additional 13,000 households in the county could lose their homes as well as receive an eviction record.