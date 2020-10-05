Housing Crisis

-
Housing advocates are calling on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to guarantee safe housing for the state's homeless population to help prevent the spread…
-
This week, WFAE has been reporting on the increasing number of eviction cases in Mecklenburg County. We’ve looked at reasons, such as rising rents,…
-
More homeowners in Charlotte have mortgage debt than in most other major metro areas around the country. Are we just prone to big spending, or is…
-
When Bank of America announces quarterly earnings this week, foreclosures and defaulting loans will once again be a key part of the equation.The Charlotte…