© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The results of the primary race are in: analysis and what comes next?

By Chris Jones
Published March 3, 2026 at 9:55 AM EST
The November election is approaching, and tensions are high. One concern heard throughout this political season — from candidates and voters alike — centers on election security. Just how safe is your vote?
Pixabay

Voting is complete and the results are in, so what do we know about the primaries in North Carolina?

For Mecklenburg County, voters decided on the county sheriff and the board of commissioners’ at-large member and Districts 1, 2 and 3 representatives.

For some offices, the winner of the primary is effectively the winner of the full race with no challengers from opposing parties to face off against later in the fall.

Around the state, voters decided on other consequential races that could reshape the General Assembly and the direction of the Republicans and Democrats heading into the November midterms.

There’s also the elephant in the room — how will the U.S. Senate race shape up in North Carolina? That race is expected to be one of the most expensive, if not the most expensive, races in history.

On this episode, we take a look at the results and examine what they mean as the mid-term season is set with its candidates.

GUESTS:
Bryan Anderson, politics reporter, covering state government for The Assembly
Joe Bruno, politics and breaking news reporter for WSOC-TV
Steve Harrison, politics and government reporter for WFAE

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Midterm ElectionsElection2026 Primary Results2026 ElectionU.S. Senate RaceMecklenburg County Sheriff's Office
Stay Connected
Chris Jones
A self-proclaimed Public Radio Nerd, Chris Jones began working as a Weekend Host here at WFAE in 2021.
See stories by Chris Jones