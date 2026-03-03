The results of the primary race are in: analysis and what comes next?

Voting is complete and the results are in, so what do we know about the primaries in North Carolina?

For Mecklenburg County, voters decided on the county sheriff and the board of commissioners’ at-large member and Districts 1, 2 and 3 representatives.

For some offices, the winner of the primary is effectively the winner of the full race with no challengers from opposing parties to face off against later in the fall.

Around the state, voters decided on other consequential races that could reshape the General Assembly and the direction of the Republicans and Democrats heading into the November midterms.

There’s also the elephant in the room — how will the U.S. Senate race shape up in North Carolina? That race is expected to be one of the most expensive , if not the most expensive, races in history.

On this episode, we take a look at the results and examine what they mean as the mid-term season is set with its candidates.

GUESTS:

Bryan Anderson, politics reporter, covering state government for The Assembly

Joe Bruno, politics and breaking news reporter for WSOC-TV

Steve Harrison, politics and government reporter for WFAE