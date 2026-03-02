The problem with our primary system and what can be done

It’s primary day in North Carolina, and many voters across the state have already cast a ballot or will do so today.

The idea of a primary is to choose which candidate will represent a party in the general election in November. But according to the Cook Political Report, about 90% of congressional seats are effectively decided in the primary, not the fall. With fewer than 18 true toss-up races, a relatively small share of voters will end up deciding who controls Congress.

Many political scientists say the 2025 rush to redraw congressional maps around the country didn’t produce a clear winner between Republicans and Democrats — but it did produce a clear loser: voters.

We discuss the problems that can stem from this kind of election system, the long-term impact of the 2025 gerrymandering race and whether campaign finance reform could make a difference.

GUESTS:

Eric Heberlig, professor of political science and public administration at UNC Charlotte

Nick Troiano, executive director of Unite America