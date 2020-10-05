Donald Trump

-
The Gaston County Health Department said on Thursday that two people who attended last week’s Trump rally in Gastonia have tested positive for COVID-19. The department said in a release that it’s following contact tracing protocols and is notifying the public “because of the large number of potential contacts from the rally.”
Miles Taylor defended his decision to criticize the president anonymously, saying it forced Trump to address the merits of the claims "rather than creating distractions through petty insults."
The president cast his ballot from his adopted home state before departing for rallies on Saturday in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin. More than 50 million Americans have already voted.
The optics of voting are particularly important this year as millions more voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail and the president makes false claims about the integrity of mail voting.
The final debate showed candidates far apart on issues like health care, climate change and criminal justice. Trump tried to focus on alleged corruption, but the pandemic remains 2020's central issue.
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden took to the debate stage again on Oct. 22. NPR provided live updates and analysis.
NPR Politics has pulled out the major party presidential candidates' plans on key issues facing the country. Read our guide to their policies.
At the same time but on different networks, the candidates answered questions about a range of issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, part of the reason for the separate events
The White House said Friday it would give an update when the president tests negative and is cleared by his medical team. His doctor said Thursday he expected Trump would be good to go by the weekend.
The president's doctor on Thursday said Trump has completed his course of therapy for COVID-19, but he did not update the president's coronavirus test results.