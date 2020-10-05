-
A pivotal retirement and a new conservative majority could give the state legislatures a green light for even more partisanship when it comes to drawing political boundaries.
When he was just 26 years old, Emmet Jopling Bondurant II argued and won a foundational voting rights case in the Supreme Court. This week, he returns to take on partisan redistricting.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear arguments in the case Common Cause v. Rucho – a political gerrymandering case with national implications.The…
On Friday, a Wake County Superior Court Judge ruled two of North Carolina’s recent constitutional amendments - lowering the cap on the income tax rate,…
North Carolina is defending itself against four lawsuits regarding racial and partisan gerrymandering in the drawing of its election maps. Next month, the…
Two experts on redistricting said that democracy isn’t working because of gerrymandering - and that voters already know how to fix it.“There really is a…
A panel of federal judges formally backed off Tuesday the idea of requiring a new congressional map for North Carolina's fall elections, one week after…
Myers Park is Dan McCready's home neighborhood, and his blue yard signs are a common sight on its front lawns. But after a dramatic ruling Monday by a…
The North Carolina Board of Elections said Wednesday it has stopped work on preparing ballots for the Nov. 6 general election after back-to-back judicial…
Monday's ruling by a three-judge panel that North Carolina's current Congressional maps are unconstitutional could mean the current election schedule for…