A dive into the Charlotte Hornets, ahead of a possible playoff run

The vibes with the Charlotte Hornets are good.

Earlier this year, the team won nine straight games for the first time this century. Charlotte is in position to make the postseason as it heads into the final month and a half of the season. That’s something it hasn’t accomplished in a decade.

There’s been a number of reasons for the teams success. That includes the health of stars like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller and the addition of 4th overall pick Kon Knueppel, who is in the running for NBA Rookie of the Year.

Still, it’s not all good news around Charlotte. Multiple players were suspended following a fight during a game with Detroit earlier this month that saw their winning streak end. That and Ball was involved in a recent car accident uptown.

We discuss all of stories around the Hornets and what future for the team may hold. Next time on Charlotte Talks.

Jeff Peterson, executive vice president of basketball operations for the Charlotte Hornets (Segment 1)

Mirin Fader, senior writer at the Athletic

Mike Solarte, sports director for Spectrum News