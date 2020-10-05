-
It's clutch time for the Carolina Hurricanes as they battle it out against the Boston Bruins and Toronto. Training camp is underway for the Carolina…
If the NBA doesn’t restart its season by mid-June, the Charlotte Hornets could find themselves without their home court.That is if the season is restarted…
The Hornets waived former No. 2 overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams on Saturday.The 6-foot-6 Kidd-Gilchrist was…
The Charlotte Hornets might have just 16 wins in 48 tries so far this season, but the future is bright according to NBA assistant coaches, who selected…
Carl Scheer, the first president and general manager of the Charlotte Hornets has died at 82.In the 1970s, Scheer was GM of the American Basketball…
Kemba Walker spent his first eight seasons in the NBA playing for the Charlotte Hornets, becoming an All-Star and the team’s all-time leader in points…
An emotional Michael Jordan unveiled the first of two medical clinics he and his family funded in Charlotte that will provide care to underprivileged…
Michael Jordan is adding two partners to the Charlotte Hornets' ownership group.Gabe Plotkin, founder and chief investment officer of Melvin Capital, and…
Point guard Kemba Walker says leaving the Charlotte Hornets was the toughest decision of his career.“I think the hardest part for me is having to leave…
Kemba Walker's season is over with the Hornets. Now the question becomes whether the franchise's leading scorer and three-time All-Star is done playing in Charlotte for good.