NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets play in final home game of the season

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 8, 2025 at 2:43 PM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets are wrapping up their season with just four games left on the schedule. Tonight, they’ll play the final home game of the season when they host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Spectrum Center Uptown. Charlotte has a record of 19-59 entering the game and only two teams have worse records – a key in determining the first pick in the NBA Draft.

The team with the worst record has the best chance of getting the first pick, but it's not a guarantee. The NBA uses a lottery system with worse teams getting more chances to have the number one pick.
Tags
Charlotte Area Charlotte Hornets
Woody Cain
