© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets begin summer league in Las Vegas

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 11, 2025 at 10:13 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets open NBA Summer League play tonight when they face the Utah Jazz in Las Vegas. It’s a chance for rookies and newer players to get acclimated to teammates. Ryan Kalkbrenner was picked in the second round of the draft and the 7-1 center from Creighton should get an opportunity to play a lot since the Hornets have traded away two centers in the off season. He says coaches aren’t asking rookies to be perfect.

"The two big things he's been saying to us is to compete and be together. Like you can live with mistakes as long as they're like you're working hard and trying your best," Kalkbrenner said. "You can live with certain mistakes as long as you're competing and playing together, you can live with a lot of that. So, I'd say that's the biggest message he's been giving us."

The Hornets and Jazz tip off at 7 tonight. They’ll take on the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night.
Tags
Charlotte Area Charlotte Hornets
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain