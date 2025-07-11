Charlotte Hornets begin summer league in Las Vegas

The Charlotte Hornets open NBA Summer League play tonight when they face the Utah Jazz in Las Vegas. It’s a chance for rookies and newer players to get acclimated to teammates. Ryan Kalkbrenner was picked in the second round of the draft and the 7-1 center from Creighton should get an opportunity to play a lot since the Hornets have traded away two centers in the off season. He says coaches aren’t asking rookies to be perfect.

"The two big things he's been saying to us is to compete and be together. Like you can live with mistakes as long as they're like you're working hard and trying your best," Kalkbrenner said. "You can live with certain mistakes as long as you're competing and playing together, you can live with a lot of that. So, I'd say that's the biggest message he's been giving us."

The Hornets and Jazz tip off at 7 tonight. They’ll take on the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night.

