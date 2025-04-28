Spectrum Center moves into phase two of renovation project

The Charlotte Hornets Sports & Entertainment unveiled updated plans for the next phase of their renovation project at Spectrum Center on Monday.

Construction on phase two of Re!magine Spectrum Center has begun, and officials said the work will be complete by the time the NBA season begins in the fall. The focus now will be on enhancing the fan experience.

"With Phase one of the Spectrum Center renovations, we created a wide range of new products and updated spaces by transforming the Novant Health Suite Level, the Event Level and uptown Concourse, which all had a tremendous impact on our fans,” HSE Chief Business and Revenue Officer Mike Behan said in a statement.

When fans return in the fall, they will see changes on the Belk Concourse, including new signage and community gathering spaces with direct visibility of the arena floor. Spectrum Center will also add 1,400 new seats to the lower level. Hornets Sports & Entertainment also plans to replace all seats within the arena bowl.

Executive Vice President and Chief Venues Operator Donna Julian said it was important to get fans' input on the future layout of the arena.

Kenneth Lee / WFAE Executive vice president and chief venues operator Donna Julian gives details about phase two of the renovation project.

"We talked to our season ticket members, we talked to some of our promoters, and we definitely engaged people. We wanted to make sure that we heard what people were thinking and what they wanted as we kind of finalize these renovations," Julian said.

The North and South districts of the arena, as they are designated, will also get a major refresh. The North district will feature open gathering areas and a 360-style bar. In the South district, fans can expect a Southern hospitality theme.

HSE / Hornets Sports and Entertainment Rendering of the North District area at Spectrum Center.

In 2022, the Hornets extended their lease at the city-owned arena through 2045, after the City Council agreed to spend $215 million on arena renovations.