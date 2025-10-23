Former Charlotte Hornets player arrested in sports gambling probe

Federal agents arrested former Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups this morning as part of a federal investigation into illegal sports gambling. Officials say the operation spanned 11 states and included an underground poker network.

Charges against 31 people include wire fraud, money laundering and extortion. During a press conference, FBI Director Kash Patel said the sports betting scheme involved players like Rozier sharing confidential information and placing prop bets online. And Patel said several members of organized crime families were also implicated.

"Not only did we crack into the fraud that these perpetrators Committed on the grand stage of the NBA, but we also entered and executed a system of justice against La Casa Nostra, to include the Bonanno, Gambino, Genovese and Lucchese crime families," Patel said.

Rozier was traded to the Miami Heat last season. He was under investigation after federal analysts flagged suspicious betting patterns surrounding one of his 2023 games.

