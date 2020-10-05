-
NASCAR is joining other major U.S. sports leagues in venturing into the betting business. The auto racing circuit announced Tuesday it has signed a…
-
RALEIGH -- North Carolina's only federally recognized American Indian tribe could soon offer sports and horse wagering to patrons at its two casinos.The…
-
Charlotte has more than just a berth in the NFC Championship on the line in Saturday’s Panthers-Seahawks playoff game. Politicians have bet regional goods…
-
The Catawba Indians want to build a $340 million casino and resort in Kings Mountain, North Carolina – which is 45 miles northwest of their reservation in…
-
The North Carolina Supreme Court has upheld a law banning video sweepstake games offered in more than a thousand café-type establishments statewide. "Once…