Hornets take down the Bucks at the Spectrum Center

The Charlotte Hornets snapped a three-game losing streak last night, downing the Milwaukee Bucks 111-100 at the Spectrum Center. Rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner almost didn’t play after his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child - a daughter – the day before. His said wife, Rachael, encouraged him to play and he made all eight of his shots and blocked three from the Bucks

"I definitely didn't get enough sleep last night to play with as much energy as I thought I did, so, definitely, definitely happy with the start and glad I was able to be here and help the team," Kalkbrenner said

The Hornets take on the Bucks again tomorrow night in Milwaukee.

