NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets drop final home game to Memphis

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 9, 2025 at 10:55 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets wrapped up their home schedule last night, falling 124-100 to the Memphis Grizzlies. The game was stopped for about 20 minutes after a collision between Memphis Rookie Jaylen Wells and Hornets guard KJ Simpson at the basket. Wells fell on his back and head and the NBA says he has a broken wrist. Simpson was called for a flagrant foul and ejected.

The Hornets have three games left in the season. They’ll visit the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7:30, then finish the season with two games against the Boston Celtics.
Tags
Charlotte Area Charlotte Hornets
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
