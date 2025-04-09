Charlotte Hornets drop final home game to Memphis

The Charlotte Hornets wrapped up their home schedule last night, falling 124-100 to the Memphis Grizzlies. The game was stopped for about 20 minutes after a collision between Memphis Rookie Jaylen Wells and Hornets guard KJ Simpson at the basket. Wells fell on his back and head and the NBA says he has a broken wrist. Simpson was called for a flagrant foul and ejected.

The Hornets have three games left in the season. They’ll visit the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7:30, then finish the season with two games against the Boston Celtics.