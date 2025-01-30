© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Report: Investigation into former Hornets point guard over sports betting

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 30, 2025 at 3:36 PM EST

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday allegations that former Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier was allegedly involved in an illegal sports betting probe. According to the Associated Press, odd betting patterns were noted in relation to Rozier during a game that took place in March 2023, in which Rozier only played 10 minutes. The NBA investigated but found no violation, the league said in a statement to WFAE. However, the NBA said now an investigation is being carried out by the US Attorney's Office in New York. Rozier currently plays for the Miami Heat. WFAE reached out to the Hornets but they referred questions to the NBA.
