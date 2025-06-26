© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets select Duke standout with 4th overall pick

WFAE | By Woody Cain,
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published June 26, 2025 at 10:26 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets emphasized shooting in round one of the NBA Draft last night, selecting Duke guard Kon Knueppel with the fourth overall pick.

The Hornets also traded center Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for the 29th pick, as well as guard Vasa Micic , a second-round pick next year, and a 2029 first-round pick. Charlotte then used the 29th pick to get University of Connecticut guard Liam McNeely.

The Hornets have two more selections tonight, holding the 33rd and 34th overall picks in the second round.
Charlotte Area Charlotte Hornets
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
