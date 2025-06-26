Hornets select Duke standout with 4th overall pick

The Charlotte Hornets emphasized shooting in round one of the NBA Draft last night, selecting Duke guard Kon Knueppel with the fourth overall pick.

The Hornets also traded center Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for the 29th pick, as well as guard Vasa Micic , a second-round pick next year, and a 2029 first-round pick. Charlotte then used the 29th pick to get University of Connecticut guard Liam McNeely.

The Hornets have two more selections tonight, holding the 33rd and 34th overall picks in the second round.

