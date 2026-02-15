Project 2025 in action: its impact and what’s next

More than a year into President Trump’s second term, Project 2025 is no longer a blueprint — it’s an operating plan. By some estimates, more than half of its goals have been implemented, reshaping how the federal government operates and how power is exercised across its many agencies.

The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 is a domestic policy document published in 2023 that outlines a conservative agenda and recommendations for policy shifts throughout the federal government. On the campaign trail for the 2024 election, Trump denied involvement with the blueprint. Since taking office, Trump has installed a number of authors and contributors to Project 2025 in positions in his administration.

The Center for Progressive Reform tracks action on recommendations identified in Project 2025, and as of this month, the tracker shows 53% of actions either initiated or completed.

Many of the reforms have had impacts on North Carolinians:

Project 2025 suggested eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion programs in schools. Over $90 million in teacher grants for North Carolina schools were cut in February 2025 because of program ties to DEI.

Project 2025 detailed significant cuts and fundamental changes to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. In North Carolina, more than 3 million residents are on Medicaid and another 1.4 million are on food stamps. New federally mandated work requirements for SNAP and Medicaid will cost the state millions to implement.

Project 2025 called on Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officers to arrest, detain and remove “immigration violators anywhere in the United States” and for Congress to fund tens of thousands of additional removal officers. Charlotte continues to grapple with ICE and CBP transparency months after “Operation Charlotte’s Web.”

On this episode, we look at some of the parts of Project 2025 that have been implemented, what could still happen in the years ahead and what all of this means for governance, public services and everyday life.

GUESTS:

Dawn Blagrove, attorney and executive director at Emancipate NC

James Goodwin, interim co-executive director and policy director at the Center for Progressive Reform

David Graham, staff writer for The Atlantic; author of "The Project: How Project 2025 Is Reshaping America"