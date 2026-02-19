© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: I-77 Latest; Changes to NoDa Street Vending; Birkdale Village Disruption; Charlotte FC Kicks Off New Season

By Gabe Altieri
Published February 19, 2026 at 3:54 PM EST
Starting Feb. 15, street vendors will be effectively banned from Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood after a city council committee declined to extend a six-month program that required vendors to get permits and sell in designated area
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Starting Feb. 15, street vendors will be effectively banned from Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood following a decision by a City Council committee. Not everyone is happy with the move.

The back-and-forth over the I-77 toll lane project continues. A majority of Charlotte City Council members now say they want the North Carolina Department of Transportation to pause planning on the I-77 express toll lane project from uptown to the South Carolina line.

This comes after many westside residents voiced opposition to the project. The proposal would add two toll lanes in each direction. The state chose an option that would elevate the lanes. Proponents say this would affect fewer homes, but opponents have concerns, including a potential increase in noise pollution.

Street vending in NoDa is officially illegal. As of Sunday, vendors are subject to fines and other legal penalties. In January, the Charlotte City Council voted to end the program. Among the council’s concerns are congestion in the area and the impact on established businesses in the neighborhood.

Youth coming to Birkdale Village in Huntersville will face new restrictions after what’s being described as a disturbance involving unaccompanied minors drew a police presence. Witnesses say hundreds of kids were in the street, some jumping on cars. Huntersville Police Chief Brian Vaughn said investigators are working to identify those involved and that he believes it was an organized event. He said it was important to note there were no reported assaults.

And it’s a new season for Charlotte F.C. The team kicks off Saturday on the road against St. Louis City SC. Among the changes this year is a new kit for the team. We discuss the team's outlook on the season and how they’ll look on the pitch.

GUESTS:
Ryan Pitkin, co- founder and editor of Queen City Nerve
Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News
Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer
Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins I-77 Toll LanesCharlotte F.C.NoDa
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri