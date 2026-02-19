Local News Roundup: I-77 Latest; Changes to NoDa Street Vending; Birkdale Village Disruption; Charlotte FC Kicks Off New Season

The back-and-forth over the I-77 toll lane project continues. A majority of Charlotte City Council members now say they want the North Carolina Department of Transportation to pause planning on the I-77 express toll lane project from uptown to the South Carolina line.

This comes after many westside residents voiced opposition to the project. The proposal would add two toll lanes in each direction. The state chose an option that would elevate the lanes. Proponents say this would affect fewer homes, but opponents have concerns, including a potential increase in noise pollution.

Street vending in NoDa is officially illegal. As of Sunday, vendors are subject to fines and other legal penalties. In January, the Charlotte City Council voted to end the program. Among the council’s concerns are congestion in the area and the impact on established businesses in the neighborhood.

Youth coming to Birkdale Village in Huntersville will face new restrictions after what’s being described as a disturbance involving unaccompanied minors drew a police presence. Witnesses say hundreds of kids were in the street, some jumping on cars. Huntersville Police Chief Brian Vaughn said investigators are working to identify those involved and that he believes it was an organized event. He said it was important to note there were no reported assaults.

And it’s a new season for Charlotte F.C. The team kicks off Saturday on the road against St. Louis City SC. Among the changes this year is a new kit for the team. We discuss the team's outlook on the season and how they’ll look on the pitch.

GUESTS:

Ryan Pitkin, co- founder and editor of Queen City Nerve

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal