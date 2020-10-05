-
A federal official says the White House had not approved the initial version, which included the warning, "The act of singing may contribute to transmission of COVID-19."
-
UPDATE 9: 50 a.m., Jan. 26The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that a person who was being tested for the new 2019…
-
Charlotte-area hospitals are preparing for possible cases of a newly detected coronavirus after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced…
-
The CDC is issuing a new food safety alert about romaine lettuce – just in time for Thanksgiving feasts.The CDC is advising consumers not to eat romaine…