A conversation with Dr. Mandy Cohen on the challenges and changes in public health

The name Dr. Mandy Cohen should be familiar to North Carolinians. You probably saw her face and heard her voice on various media interviews throughout the coronavirus pandemic when she served as the Health Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. From 2023 to 2025, she served as the 20th director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Biden administration. Currently, she’s a national advisor at Manatt Health.

She’s also serving as an advisor to the newly formed Governors' Public Health Alliance, a nonpartisan initiative that will focus on sharing best practices on public health, coordinating executive actions that governors can take, and ensuring access to COVID-19 vaccines.

On this Charlotte Talks, we sit down with Cohen to discuss her tenure at the CDC, the concerns she has about the direction the organization is headed, and the future of public health.

GUEST:

Dr. Mandy Cohen, internal medicine physician, public health expert and former director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention