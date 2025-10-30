Charlotte conference aims to raise awareness about addressing mental health concerns in the community

With mental health needs still high years after the COVID-19 pandemic and access to care a challenge for many — more than 200 people gathered Thursday at the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel in the University City area for a conference aimed at raising awareness about mental health.

Attendees received bags with passes to an exhibit featuring 20 vendors offering a range of services, including youth mental health support.

Ayo Johnson, who became the executive director of Mental Health America of Central Carolinas last year, leads the group behind the inaugural Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health. Johnson said the conference is focused on three main themes to address mental health concerns.

"Advocate with our legislators for more policies that support mental wellness and mental well-being in our communities,” Johnson said. "We need to continue to educate people, and we need to broaden our access for vulnerable communities to be able to access mental health services — especially therapy.”

The conference also featured nine breakout sessions on topics such as the impact of burnout.

According to the CDC, 23% of adults in the U.S. will live with a mental health condition at some point.

Alex Crossley, with Queen City Harm Reduction, attended the conference to find ways to improve how the group can provide support for the people it serves.

“I work primarily with people who are in chaotic drug use, and some of the people here I don't think do, and getting different views on that and how to handle that, dealing with substance use and mental health is such a big deal and the more that we know, the better we can meet people where they are,” Crossley said.

Thursday's event also featured professionals from the education system, including Jennifer Forte, a counselor at Mooresville High School.

"It's important to me to understand the kind of best practice from a clinical setting, because so many of our students need that type of level of care,” Forte said. "And so how do we bring that into the school system without expecting our students necessarily to leave for a clinical type setting.”

Organizers behind the inaugural Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health hope to make it an annual event.