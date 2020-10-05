Mental Heath

-
FAYETTEVILLE — When Kristofer Goldsmith was discharged from the Army in 2007 he was in crisis.He had been trained as a forward observer — the person who…
A viral video is drawing attention to a problem in hospital emergency rooms across the country. More and more patients with urgent psychiatric conditions aren't receiving the care they need.
Thursday would have been the 70th birthday of the late Hickory Mayor Rudy Wright. The beloved longtime city leader committed suicide in May, and his…
Hoarding $70 million in Medicaid money that should be spent on patients while spending lavishly on CEO pay and luxury board retreats. These are just some…
A new facility in Charlotte aims to fill a glaring hole in mental health treatment. HopeWay Foundation is designed for patients who are well enough to…
All 13 of North Carolina's representatives in the U.S. House voted in favor of an overhaul of the country's mental health system Wednesday. The bill…
As the Latino immigrant population booms in Charlotte and many other American cities, researchers are recognizing an unmet need. Latinos often have poor…
Beyond the heated rhetoric between Republicans and Democrats over President Obama’s executive action on guns, there is an area of agreement: better mental…
Construction is scheduled to begin next month on a new mental health treatment center in Charlotte that’s expected to open this summer.The center will be…
President Barack Obama was in Charlotte today to introduce the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert McDonald and to announce that he will sign 19 new…