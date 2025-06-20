© 2025 WFAE

NAMI Charlotte launches free mental health directory

WFAE | By Brooks Stevenson
Published June 20, 2025 at 12:49 PM EDT
A new mental health resource has been launched in Charlotte, aiming to make it easier for individuals and families to find the help they need.

The Charlotte Chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, launched its NAMI Navigator Charlotte program earlier this month. It’s a free online directory and non-crisis call line designed to connect people with local mental health services, support networks and providers. The project was made possible in part by the Brydon family, who established a memorial fund in honor of their daughter after her death by suicide.

Kate Weaver, executive director of NAMI’s Charlotte chapter, says that not only does the new directory have benefits for the community, but also for health care providers.

“The great thing about the navigator is it's free for the community, and it’s also free for providers. So, any mental health provider, addiction provider, or any wraparound service can call us to become part of the navigator,” Weaver said.

Weaver says, based on current usage, NAMI expects the navigator to help around 700 families in its first year. Trained volunteers will staff the phone lines Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The number for the helpline is 704-05-7004.

For more information about Navigator or NAMI, visit http://www.naminavigatorcharlotte.org.

