Leaders break ground on a new youth behavioral and mental health facility in east Charlotte

Community leaders broke ground this week for a new youth behavioral and mental health facility in one of the city’s Corridors of Opportunity.

The Katie Blessing Center is expected to open in the city’s Albermarle Road and Central Avenue corridor. Its first phase will include 48 inpatient beds and an urgent care unit for children typically aged 5 to 18. The center is expected to offer well-being support through a range of therapeutic programs, including animal therapy, art, and music.

Tracey Hummell is the chief operating officer behind the project. She said the facility provides an opportunity to tackle problems within communities around the city center.

"It’s clearly not far from uptown Charlotte. We all know we’ve seen an increase in crime and homelessness," ,” Hummell said. "So, by bringing this facility to the east side, we're going to improve the community, we’re going to strengthen the community, beyond just jobs. Directing people away from emergency departments again, and giving them a space where they can receive healing for their mental health issues.”

Over $30 million has been raised for the facility, which is expected to cost about $62 million. The state is contributing $17.5 million, the city $2.5 million, and the county is providing $2 million. Other commitments have come from groups such as Novant Health.

The facility is expected to create more than 200 jobs, with its first phase set to open in the spring of next year.