In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity
A skyline that sprouts new buildings at a dizzying pace. Neighborhoods dotted with new breweries and renovated mills. Thousands of new apartments springing up beside light rail lines. The signs of Charlotte’s booming prosperity are everywhere. But that prosperity isn’t spread evenly. And from Charlotte’s “corridors of opportunity,” it can seem a long way off, more like a distant promise than the city’s reality.

Leaders break ground on a new youth behavioral and mental health facility in east Charlotte

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published April 25, 2025 at 1:43 PM EDT
Leaders broke ground this week for the Katie Blessing Center, a new youth behavioral and mental health facility that's expected to open in the city’s Albermarle Road and Central Avenue corridor next spring.
Katie Blessing Center
/
Handout
Leaders broke ground this week for the Katie Blessing Center, a new youth behavioral and mental health facility that's expected to open in the city’s Albermarle and Central Avenue corridor next spring.

Community leaders broke ground this week for a new youth behavioral and mental health facility in one of the city’s Corridors of Opportunity.

The Katie Blessing Center is expected to open in the city’s Albermarle Road and Central Avenue corridor. Its first phase will include 48 inpatient beds and an urgent care unit for children typically aged 5 to 18. The center is expected to offer well-being support through a range of therapeutic programs, including animal therapy, art, and music.

Tracey Hummell is the chief operating officer behind the project. She said the facility provides an opportunity to tackle problems within communities around the city center.

"It’s clearly not far from uptown Charlotte. We all know we’ve seen an increase in crime and homelessness," ,” Hummell said. "So, by bringing this facility to the east side, we're going to improve the community, we’re going to strengthen the community, beyond just jobs. Directing people away from emergency departments again, and giving them a space where they can receive healing for their mental health issues.”

Over $30 million has been raised for the facility, which is expected to cost about $62 million. The state is contributing $17.5 million, the city $2.5 million, and the county is providing $2 million. Other commitments have come from groups such as Novant Health.

The facility is expected to create more than 200 jobs, with its first phase set to open in the spring of next year.
Health Corridors of OpportunityMental Heath
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service. Major support for WFAE's Race & Equity Team comes from Novant Health.
