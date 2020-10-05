-
The tumult caused by the coronavirus this week has many WFAE listeners writing into our newsroom with questions about the unfolding pandemic. For…
-
The tumult caused by the coronavirus this week has many WFAE listeners writing into our newsroom with questions about the unfolding pandemic. For…
-
The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department launched a hotline for people with questions about the new coronavirus and the disease it causes,…
-
Mecklenburg County Public Health and the NC Division of Public Health are investigating two potential cases of tuberculosis at UNC Charlotte, the county…
-
Mecklenburg County Public Health is monitoring four travelers from China who have been deemed at “medium risk” of developing or infecting others with the…
-
The price of insulin has risen about 300% in the last decade, prompting some who suffer from diabetes to ration their doses. Community organizers at a…
-
A man who was fired after raising serious allegations of health and safety concerns at the Mecklenburg County Health Department is now suing the county.In…
-
"Ten Good Reasons to Use a Condom," "HIV Facts" and "STD Facts" are the titles of brochures on a turnstile in the lobby. No, not in the health department.…
-
Mecklenburg County health officials say at least 19 residents of an east Charlotte apartment complex were hospitalized over the weekend after eating the…
-
More than 60 percent of residents in Mecklenburg County are obese, according to the county’s Food Policy Council. One of the primary reasons for the high…