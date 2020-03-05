© 2020 WFAE
Mecklenburg County Launches Coronavirus Hotline

WFAE | By Claire Donnelly
Published March 5, 2020 at 4:09 AM EST
coronavirus
University of Southern California
The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department has started a hotline to answer questions about COVID-19.

The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department launched a hotline for people with questions about the new coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

 

 

The phone line is designed to provide information about the new coronavirus and COVID-19 to medical providers, members of the media, people who may be experiencing virus symptoms and members of the public who have questions, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told the Board of County Commissioners Wednesday night.

 

The hotline phone number is (980) 314-9400. Harris said it will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for general inquiries and 24 hours a day for the medical community.

 

"I want to reaffirm and confirm that we have no cases at this point in time in Mecklenburg County," Harris said. "There has been one case in the state of North Carolina and that case was directly linked to an outbreak in Seattle.” 

 

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said at a news conference a person from Wake County had tested positive for the COVID-19 after traveling traveling to Washington state and visiting a long-term care facility that experienced an outbreak of the disease.

Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
