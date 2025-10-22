© 2025 WFAE

Lynx Blue Line ridership falls 10% after Zarutska murder

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published October 22, 2025 at 2:43 PM EDT
A contractor with the firm Professional Security Services checks tickets on the Lynx Blue Line last month.
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
A contractor with the firm Professional Security Services checks tickets on the Lynx Blue Line.

Ridership on the Lynx Blue Line fell 10% in September compared to the same month a year earlier. The August murder of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska on the train appears to have kept some passengers away.

A year ago, nearly 550,000 people rode the Lynx in September. In September 2025, only 493,000 did.

The Charlotte Area Transit System noted that ridership was disproportionately lower at South End stations compared to a year earlier, and that was especially true on nights and weekends. Zarutska was killed at night on the train near the East/West station, which is in South End.

Her murder drew worldwide attention and renewed scrutiny of CATS’ security protocols.

CATS also said the decline could be due, in part, to there being one fewer Carolina Panthers home game that month, compared to a year earlier.

CATS has increased security on the train since the murder, adding both private security and extra Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers.

Interim CATS Chief Executive Brent Cagle has said he wants passengers to see security and fare inspectors more than half of the time, so they expect it.

The ridership numbers were first reported by WCNC.

CATS and the city of Charlotte hope Mecklenburg County voters next month approve a one-percentage-point increase in the sales tax to 8.25%. That would pay for a multibillion-dollar transportation plan that includes new bus service and rail transit.


Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
