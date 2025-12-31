The Mint Museum to celebrate Three Kings Day with music, crafts and tradition

The Mint Museum is inviting families to celebrate Epiphany, also known as Día de los Reyes Magos, with a community event this weekend in Charlotte.

The celebration centers on Three Kings Day, a holiday widely observed across Latin America and the Caribbean. Traditionally marked on January 6, the holiday commemorates the biblical story of the three wise men who visited Jesus after his birth.

Visitors to the Mint Museum will be able to take part in hands-on activities, including music, crafts and the sharing of rosca de reyes, a traditional sweet bread commonly eaten during the holiday. Families of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Ramona Holloway, the museum’s director of community relations and civic engagement, says the goal of the event is to create an interactive experience that helps people connect with the culture behind the tradition.

“Learn something new, connect with others with hands-on activities,” Holloway said. “It’s about celebrating culture through experience and connection.”

The celebration is presented alongside the museum’s current exhibition, "Art of Devotion: The Santos de Palo Tradition of Puerto Rico." The exhibit features hundreds of hand-carved wooden sculptures, including many depicting the Three Kings, a central symbol of the holiday in Puerto Rican culture.

The Three Kings Day celebration takes place Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Mint Museum Randolph.