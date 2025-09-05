First Friday Arts: Festivals, musicals, and a folk legend on stage this September

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

September is here, and with it comes the start of Charlotte’s fall arts season. That means big festivals are returning: the Yiasou Greek Festival this weekend, the Charlotte International Arts Festival next, and Festival in the Park beginning Sept. 19.

But beyond the festivals, there’s much more on the calendar. In this month’s First Friday Arts, our panel of local arts watchers highlights some of the shows, concerts and performances they’re most excited about.

Joining the conversation this month are Adam Bell, arts and business editor for The Charlotte Observer; Jesse Boykin Kimmel, who covers theater for Y’all Weekly; and Eric Teel, WFAE program director.

Adam’s picks

Potter’s Market @ Mint Museum (Sept. 27)

Now in its 19th year, the Potter’s Market is considered one of North Carolina’s premier ceramics events. This year’s focus is on western North Carolina artists, many still recovering from last year’s Hurricane Helene. More than half of the 50 participating potters hail from that region, with presenting sponsor Principal Foundation covering their rental fees. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to support artists and see an incredible array of pottery,” Adam said. Tickets are $25. More information: pottersmarketatthemint.com.

Little Shop of Horrors @ Theatre Charlotte (Sept. 12–28)

Theatre Charlotte opens its 98th season with the cult musical "Little Shop of Horrors,"and in a notable casting choice, the sadistic dentist character is being played by a real-life Charlotte dentist, Dr. Nehemiah Lawson of SouthPark Pediatric Dentistry. Adam called it “art imitating life," and Jesse said, "It sounds like he's been preparing for this role his whole life." It's also a fun way to see a local favorite musical. Tickets are $20 to $34 at theatrecharlotte.org.

Jesse’s picks

Songs for a New World @ Stage Door Theater (Sept. 5–6)

QC Concerts presents Jason Robert Brown’s 1995 song cycle, "Songs for a New World," in its signature concert style. Known for high musical quality and live orchestras, QC Concerts pares back staging to focus on the music. This production has a local cast of four powerhouse performers — including Charlotte diva Nonye Obichere — and promises an intimate yet powerful experience. “This is a must-see for musical theater enthusiasts,” Jesse said. Tickets start at $26. More information: qcconcerts.com.

A Raisin in the Sun @ Matthews Playhouse (Sept. 19–28)

Lorraine Hansberry’s 1959 classic comes to the Matthews Community Center, directed by Charlotte theater veteran Dr. Corlis Hayes. The play follows the Younger family as they pursue the American dream against systemic racism and housing discrimination. It’s one of the "greatest American plays ever written,” Jesse said. Tickets are $20 to $30 at matthewsplayhouse.com.

Eric’s picks

Charlotte Symphony Gala with Gil Shaham @ Belk Theater (Sept. 18)

The symphony’s annual gala will be the first led by new music director Kwame Ryan. Grammy-winning violinist Gil Shaham headlines the evening, performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto on a rare Stradivarius violin. The all-Tchaikovsky program also includes Symphony No. 1. “He’s one of the world’s best,” Eric said. Tickets are $50 to $222. More information: charlottesymphony.org.

David Childers @ U.S. National Whitewater Center (Sept. 13)

Mount Holly native David Childers, a folk singer-songwriter admired by the Avett Brothers and a fixture on the festival circuit, plays the River Jam series. Known for blending wit and grit in his lyrics, Childers has released more than 20 albums. He’ll also perform Sept. 27 at Cedar Grove in Huntersville. Admission is free, with $12 parking per vehicle. More information: usnwc.org.