Embattled Tiawana Brown files paperwork to run for reelection to Charlotte City Council

Charlotte City Council District 3 member Tiawana Brown filed for reelection Wednesday, despite being indicted in May for allegedly fraudulently receiving $124,000 in COVID-19 relief funds two years before she was elected.

Brown walked into the Mecklenburg Board of Elections with a dozen supporters, who chanted “The champ is here!”

After filing out her paperwork to run for a second term, she said she wouldn’t take any questions.

But Brown did talk to the media. When asked about the three opponents who have filed for the seat, Brown said she wished them luck.

“I wish them the best,” she said. “Listen, it’s a public seat. It is not my seat. It was a seat that was given to me by the people. So to all of the people that are running against me: Good luck, but you got some big shoes to fill.”

Her supporters then began to chant again.

Brown was first elected in 2023, with redemption being a big part of her campaign. She had served 33 months in federal prison in the 1990s for fraud charges. She later founded a nonprofit called Beauty After the Bars, which helps women who have been incarcerated.

Democrats Joi Mayo and Montravias King are challenging Brown in the Sept. 9 Democratic primary. Republican James Bowers has also filed to run.

Lyles steps back in with a laugh

Minutes before Brown filed to run, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles completed her paperwork to run for a fifth term.

If reelected, Lyles would become Charlotte’s second-longest-serving mayor, after Republican Pat McCrory.

If she wins, Lyles said she wants to build more affordable housing and improve public safety. She also wants to enact the city’s multi-billion-dollar transportation plan, should Mecklenburg County voters approve a sales tax increase, possibly in a November referendum.

Last week, former Mayor Jennifer Roberts questioned on social media why the mayor waited until after filing began to announce she would run again. Roberts said Lyle’s wait might have deterred some people from challenging her.

Just saw that Vi Lyles announced she will run for yet another term as mayor . Waited until filing was halfway through to announce .



Charlotteans should have choices. It’s a challenging time for our city and country. Maybe I should sign up to run again….🤔 — Jennifer Roberts (@JenRobertsNC) July 10, 2025

Roberts said she might run in the Democratic primary against Lyles.

When asked about that Thursday, Lyles said the comments were cute.

“I’m not sure whether I laughed out loud on that one or not,” Lyles said. “Jennifer and I served together several years ago. I have not had a chance to see her, and I thought it was a cute little game. You have to find some joy in this work at some point.”

Lyles beat Roberts in the 2017 Democratic primary for mayor.

Campaign filing ends Friday at noon.