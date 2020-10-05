-
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says the city could shut down public transit if there's a surge of COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks. The mayor raised that…
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said Friday the city is still planning to host the Republican National Convention Aug. 24-27, though she said the coronavirus…
Leaders of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are trying to get the community thinking about the future of school construction, even as they seek more money…
We are beginning the second year of our affordable housing series, Finding Home. In 2019, we had a story nearly every Monday on the Charlotte area’s…
It was no surprise when it was announced Tuesday that Charlotte is getting a Major League Soccer expansion team.But elected officials at the announcement…
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles testified Wednesday in Washington before a U.S. House subcommittee on energy and climate change. While most of the attention was…
Updated 11:20 p.m.In the Charlotte City Council at-large race, mayor pro tem Julie Eiselt led the way to reelection with 23.9% of all votes Tuesday.…
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles beat four Democratic challengers with nearly 87% of the vote in Tuesday's partisan municipal primaries. The first-term mayor will…
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said Tuesday's deadly shooting at UNC Charlotte and other recent shootings have put "a cloud" over the city. She spoke with WFAE…
The Charlotte City Council on Monday approved funding for seven affordable housing projects, but voted 7-2 against the proposed Parkside at Hickory Grove…