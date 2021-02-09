© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte Mayor Talks Transit Sales Tax, Nondiscrimination Ordinance, New City Council Appointment

Mayor Vi Lyles speaks during Monday's special council meeting to vote on the city's bid for the Republican National Convention in 2020.
David Boraks
/
WFAE

Charlotte’s past and present occupy the City Council’s attention as it rolls along after making a contentious pick for filling a vacant council seat — a pick that was decided by the mayor’s tie-breaking vote.

City Hall is looking at how to implement one task force’s recommendation on streets whose namesakes have links to slavery, the Confederacy and white supremacy as well as another task force’s recommendation on building out a multi-billion-dollar transportation system with a tax increase.

Five years after setting off a national debate over LGBTQ rights, City Council is looking at a new nondiscrimination ordinance, which other local governments across the state have already approved.

And a year after the coronavirus landed on the local radar, the fiscal outlook for city government is “constrained but stable.”

Mayor Vi Lyles, fresh off her first dose of the COVID vaccine, returns to discuss those issues and more.

GUEST

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte (@CLTMayor)

