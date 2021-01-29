© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Politics Monday: NC Cities Approve LGBTQ Protections Five Years After HB2

Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE

February marks five years since the city approved LGBTQ protections that set off the HB2 fight with Raleigh that had political and economic consequences for the state.

The state entered a moratorium on further LGBTQ measures at the local level as part of the HB2 ceasefire, and the window for cities and towns to approve nondiscrimination protections reopened in December.

The response from Raleigh this time? The Republican leadership indicated any pushback wouldn't come from the legislature. That’s not to say, though, that there won’t be conservative legal challenges to these local ordinances.

On Politics Monday, we hear from the groups working with local governments to approve nondiscrimination measures, and how this time around differs from the HB2 era.

GUESTS

Lydia Lavelle, Town of Carrboro, mayor (@lydialavelle)

Kendra Johnson, Equality North Carolina, executive director (@kendrarjohnson)

Allison Scott, Campaign for Southern Equality, director of policy and programs (@AllisonScottNC)

Tags

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsPoliticsLGBT
Chris Miller
A veteran of Charlotte radio news, Chris joined the "Charlotte Talks" staff in January 2016, but has been listening to WFAE since discovering the station as a high schooler.
