Politics Monday: NC Cities Approve LGBTQ Protections Five Years After HB2

February marks five years since the city approved LGBTQ protections that set off the HB2 fight with Raleigh that had political and economic consequences for the state.

The state entered a moratorium on further LGBTQ measures at the local level as part of the HB2 ceasefire, and the window for cities and towns to approve nondiscrimination protections reopened in December.

Nearly five years after the city of Charlotte fought the state over House Bill 2, City Council members have asked city attorney Patrick Baker to write a new ordinance that would extend legal protections for the LGBTQ community. From @Sharrison_WFAE https://t.co/cl1OW95jxv #ncpol pic.twitter.com/Vc48wITkOq — WFAE (@WFAE) January 27, 2021

The response from Raleigh this time? The Republican leadership indicated any pushback wouldn't come from the legislature. That’s not to say, though, that there won’t be conservative legal challenges to these local ordinances.

After 1st town passed LGBTQ Nondiscrimination ordinance-asked @SenatorBerger if we can expect new legislation similar to #hb2. Indicated it likely will not be a legislative fight this time around. #ncpol #ncga (State law sunsetted Dec. 1 banning local ordinances like this) pic.twitter.com/foZVAice7z — Loretta Boniti (@LorettaBoniti) January 12, 2021

On Politics Monday, we hear from the groups working with local governments to approve nondiscrimination measures, and how this time around differs from the HB2 era.

GUESTS

Lydia Lavelle, Town of Carrboro, mayor (@lydialavelle)

Kendra Johnson, Equality North Carolina, executive director (@kendrarjohnson)

Allison Scott, Campaign for Southern Equality, director of policy and programs (@AllisonScottNC)