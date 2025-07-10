Local News Roundup: Candidate filing begins; Monroe mayor faces no confidence vote; NAACP convention comes to Charlotte

Candidate filing for the 2025 municipal elections is underway. All 11 city council seats and the mayor's office are on the ballot, along with several school board seats. It's still unclear on who will file to run, but one person who says she will be is Charlotte City Council member Tiawana Brown. She’s under federal indictment on wire fraud charges, but has said she plans to run for reelection.

There will also be at least one open seat: District 6, which was vacated by then-council member Tariq Bokhari when he took a job in the Trump administration.

Elsewhere, the Monroe City Council held a vote of no confidence in Mayor Robert Burns. The vote was 5-2, with supporters of the resolution saying they were upset Mayor Burns would use the city’s logo and address when sharing personal views. According to WBTV, some of those views involved Juneteenth celebrations and the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Parts of central North Carolina are still recovering after flooding from Tropical Storm Chantal over the weekend. The storm damaged roads and buildings and killed multiple people. Tens of thousands of people were without power as of early this week. We break down where recovery stands.

And, the national NAACP convention is set to kick off in Charlotte this week. This year’s event is drawing attention as the organization, for the first time, has chosen not to invite a sitting U.S. president.

We discuss those topics and more this hour on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

David Hodges, WBTV investigative reporter

Ryan Pitkin, co-founder and editor of Queen City Nerve

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for The Charlotte Observer