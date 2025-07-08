Raleigh has approved the transit plan. Now what?

The region's transit future is coming into focus.

A bill recently passed the General Assembly and was signed by Gov. Stein that would allow Mecklenburg County to place on the November ballot a referendum for a one-cent sales tax to fund a regional transit project.

Supporters of the measure call it a once-in-a-generation chance to transition the region into the future. The sales tax is expected to generate nearly $20 billion over the next three decades. It would fund the Red Line commuter rail to the north, the east-west Silver Line, extend the Gold Line, and pay for bus and road improvements.

That said, there has been pushback. Matthews officials have expressed frustration about the lack of rail slated for their town. Meanwhile, others have concerns about what they call a lack of opportunity for lower-income residents.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the potential the transit plan could provide, where it may fall short and how we’ll look back at this moment in the region’s history.

GUESTS:

Leigh Altman, Mecklenburg County Commissioner at-large and Mecklenburg County MTC representative

Robert Dawkins, political director, safety, accountability, fairness, and ethics coalition at ActionNC

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter