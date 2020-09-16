Chris Miller

Chris MillerProducer, Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
A veteran of Charlotte radio news, Chris joined the "Charlotte Talks" staff in January 2016, but has been listening to WFAE since discovering the station as a high schooler.
Chris is a native of the Charlotte area. His love of radio began when Hurricane Hugo hit Charlotte on his 7th birthday. He still has the Fisher-Price radio his family listened to as they rode out the storm.
During his career, Chris has won numerous awards for his coverage of some of the biggest stories Charlotte has seen, from ice storms and political conventions, to a mayoral corruption scandal and Charlotte's struggles through the Great Recession.
Have an idea for the show? Email him at cmiller@wfae.org and follow him on Twitter: @ChrisMillerWFAE
